Milan

Boccia says no to 'fiscal peace' (3)

Scrubbing unpaid taxes benefits the crafty

Milan, June 26 - The head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, on Tuesday rejected the government's plan for a 'fiscal peace' unpaid-tax amnesty. He said that "scrubbing tax arrears creates an atmosphere where dodgers benefit". Boccia said it would be better to "allow those in difficulty to pay back their tax arrears in long-term instalments".

