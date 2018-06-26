Boccia says no to 'fiscal peace' (3)

Milan
26/06/2018
Milan, June 26 - The head of industrial employers' group Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, on Tuesday rejected the government's plan for a 'fiscal peace' unpaid-tax amnesty. He said that "scrubbing tax arrears creates an atmosphere where dodgers benefit". Boccia said it would be better to "allow those in difficulty to pay back their tax arrears in long-term instalments".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online