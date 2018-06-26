Brussels

Italy can't take on all migrant ships - EU (2)

Unjust to leave Rome alone says Commission spokesperson

Brussels, June 26 - A European Commission spokesperson said Tuesday that Italy should not be left to handle the burden of all the ships that rescue migrants in the southern Mediterranean in its own. "There are lots of parties doing rescues in the Mediterranean, between NGOs and national ships," the spokesperson said. "Clearly there is a problem. It is not fair that just one EU country receives these ships and we understand the Italian position. "This was one of the points of discussion on Sunday (at an informal meeting of EU leaders) and it will also be at the (upcoming) European Council. "We are working on disembarkment options and a better system of disembarkment and management of search and rescue. "A system that works is needed".

