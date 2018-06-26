No change in govt balance, no rows with M5S - Salvini

Rome, June 26 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Sunday's round of local election runoffs, in which his League party led the centre right to string of victories, had had no impact on the relationship with his national government coalition partners, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The balance within the government has not changed," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier. "We are working well with the M5S, with seriousness, coherence and concord".