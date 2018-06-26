Rome

No change in govt balance, no rows with M5S - Salvini

League leader,interior min 'working well' with alliance partners

No change in govt balance, no rows with M5S - Salvini

Rome, June 26 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Sunday's round of local election runoffs, in which his League party led the centre right to string of victories, had had no impact on the relationship with his national government coalition partners, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The balance within the government has not changed," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier. "We are working well with the M5S, with seriousness, coherence and concord".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33