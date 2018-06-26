Over 1 in 10 in south Italy in poverty - ISTAT

Rome
26/06/2018
Rome, June 26 - ISTAT said Tuesday that 11.4% of individuals in southern Italy and 10.3% of households were living in absolute poverty in 2017, compared to 9.8% and 8.5% respectively in 2016. The agency said the situation had deteriorated above all for people living in metropolitan areas, where the incidence went up from 5.8% to 10.1%.
