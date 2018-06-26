Over 1.2 million minors in poverty in Italy - ISTAT

Rome
26/06/2018
Rome, June 26 - ISTAT said Tuesday that 1.208 million minors were living in absolute poverty in Italy in 2017. The national statistics agency estimated that the poverty incidence was 12.1% last year, compared to 12.5% in 2016. It said poverty rates grew for big families - reaching 20.9% for those with three children or more.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online