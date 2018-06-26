Rome

Over 5 million in absolute poverty in Italy - ISTAT (2)

Highest level since 2005 says statistics agency

Over 5 million in absolute poverty in Italy - ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 26 - National statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that over five million people were living in conditions of absolute poverty in Italy in 2017. The agency said this was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 2005. It said 1.778 million households lived in absolute poverty last year. It said the incidence of households in poverty was 6.9%, up from 6.3% in 2016, while the incidence of individuals in poverty was 8.4%, compared to 7.9% the previous year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33