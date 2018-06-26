Over 5 million in absolute poverty in Italy - ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 26 - National statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that over five million people were living in conditions of absolute poverty in Italy in 2017. The agency said this was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 2005. It said 1.778 million households lived in absolute poverty last year. It said the incidence of households in poverty was 6.9%, up from 6.3% in 2016, while the incidence of individuals in poverty was 8.4%, compared to 7.9% the previous year.