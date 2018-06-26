EU going through delicate patch- Tria (2)

Rome

Economy minister calls for more investment and innovation

Rome, June 26 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday that the European Union was going through a "very delicate moment for its future" adding that it is currently beset by "divisions" and "internal selfishness" when instead it should look outside to compete with the USA and China. Speaking at a conference with Nobel Prize-winner Edmund Phelps, Tria said that he hopes the EU "re-finds its sense of being together" and focuses on investments and technological innovation.

