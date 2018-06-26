Rome

Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Not up to me to say whether to answer appeals-transport minister

Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Rome, June 26 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he has told the country's Coast Guard not to respond to requests for help from migrant boats in difficulty. On Monday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Toninelli would have his support if he had given an order of this kind. "The Coast Guard operates in technical and legal autonomy and I am not the one to say whether to respond (to rescue requests) or not," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. "If a rubber dinghy calls us but it is in a Libyan area, we respond that we cannot intervene because it is in an area of juridical responsibility that is not ours". He added that reports that he had had a disagreement with Salvini over this issue were off the mark. "We speak to each other every day," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33