Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Rome, June 26 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he has told the country's Coast Guard not to respond to requests for help from migrant boats in difficulty. On Monday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Toninelli would have his support if he had given an order of this kind. "The Coast Guard operates in technical and legal autonomy and I am not the one to say whether to respond (to rescue requests) or not," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. "If a rubber dinghy calls us but it is in a Libyan area, we respond that we cannot intervene because it is in an area of juridical responsibility that is not ours". He added that reports that he had had a disagreement with Salvini over this issue were off the mark. "We speak to each other every day," he said.