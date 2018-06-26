Rome

Di Maio says he's against EU copyright reform (2)

Package could 'gag the web' says labour and industry minister

Di Maio says he's against EU copyright reform (2)

Rome, June 26 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was against the European Union's copyright reform, describing it as a "serious danger" that comes "directly from the EU". The deputy premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader said that it featured "two articles that could gag the web". Di Maio rejected the so-called 'link tax' adding that "we will oppose it with all our might, starting from the European Parliament. He also said that, if the directive stays as it is, "we are even ready to not adopt it (into Italian law)".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33