Rome

Eight arrested in probe into alleged corrupt cops (2)

Six officers, Rome prosectors office employee among suspects

Rome, June 26 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday arrested eight people in relation to a probe into alleged corruption involving cops in Rome, sources said. The suspects are six police officers, an employee for the Rome prosecutors office and person with a criminal record, the sources said. The suspects face charges that include corruption, illegal access of information technology systems and revelation of confidential information.

