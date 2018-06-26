Eight arrested in probe into alleged corrupt cops (2)

Rome
26/06/2018
Rome, June 26 - Carabinieri police on Tuesday arrested eight people in relation to a probe into alleged corruption involving cops in Rome, sources said. The suspects are six police officers, an employee for the Rome prosecutors office and person with a criminal record, the sources said. The suspects face charges that include corruption, illegal access of information technology systems and revelation of confidential information.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online