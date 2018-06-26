Macron meets pope in Vatican (2)

Vatican City
26/06/2018
Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron greeted each other with a friendly handshake when they met inside the Vatican on Tuesday before a private audience. The French president is not set to meet Italian government officials during the visit to Rome.
