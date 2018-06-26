Vatican City

Macron meets pope in Vatican (2)

Friendly handshake between pontiff and French president

Macron meets pope in Vatican (2)

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron greeted each other with a friendly handshake when they met inside the Vatican on Tuesday before a private audience. The French president is not set to meet Italian government officials during the visit to Rome.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Incidente sulla litoranea, muore scooterista

Incidente sulla litoranea,
muore scooterista

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato il Papa, abbiamo pregato"

De Luca: " Mi ha chiamato Papa Francesco"

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33