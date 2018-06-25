Universiade: University tour hits Salerno on Wednesday

Naples, June 25 - The 2019 Universiade World University Games is passing through the Campania region on a recruitment tour at universities to find 10,000 volunteers to assist at the Games. Following a stop in Caserta, the tour will move to the University of Salerno on Wednesday, June 27 at 11 a.m., in the Gabriele De Rosa hall on the Fisciano campus. Those scheduled to speak include: Aurelio Tommasetti, University of Salerno rector; Francesco Massidda, chief of staff for the commissioner;​Lorenzo Lentini, head of the Italian University Sports Centre (CUSI); Diego Bouche', senior advisor for the commissioner; Roberto Outeirino, director of sport and operations; and Annamaria Ronca, head of workforce and volunteer management. ​ There will also be spokespeople to illustrate the benefits of volunteering for an event of the stature of the Universiade. On the Fisciano campus, these spokespeople include Massimiliano Mandia, national team archer from Salerno, who has participated in the Universiade in the past; as well as Michele Gallo and Claudia Memoli, silver-medal winners at the European Fencing Championships Under 17. With them will be Italian Fencing Federation President Giorgio Scarso. The Fisciano campus event is being coordinated by Luciano Feo, the rector's delegate for the organisation of the 2019 Universiade for the University of Salerno.