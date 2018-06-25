ANSA/ Cases of clumsy tourists go beyond just Pompeii

Rome, June 25 - Clumsy tourists can cause all sorts of inadvertent damage at valuable cultural sites and museums. Just last Friday, an American tourist visiting the archaeological site at Pompeii tripped, knocking over a column. Security guards and Carabinieri police immediately verified the fact that the accident was just that - simply an accident. Luckily the column, located in the peristyle of the Championnet complex, didn't break and wasn't damaged in the fall, and park archaeologists are now working on getting it situated back as it was. However, similar episodes at other high-traffic museums and cultural sites don't always have such fortunate outcomes. Following is a selection of the most significant recent cases of this kind from around the world. In 2015 in Taipei, Taiwan, a 12-year-old was visiting the exhibition "The Face of Leonardo: Images of a Genius" when he tripped and grabbed onto a million-dollar Paolo Porpora painting from the 17th century to break his fall, punching a hole in the canvas in the process. At the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, a 42-year-old tripped over his shoelaces and broke a Qing dynasty vase into three pieces, leaving behind damages of more than 500,000 pounds. A more fortunate case is that of a little girl in the Museum of Israel in 2015 who broke a Roman vase from the Robert and Renee Belfer Collection, which already had a small crack. The museum actually thanked the little girl, because after restoration work the vase was more beautiful than before. US businessman Steve Wynn accidentally put his elbow through his own Picasso painting in 2006, "The Dream", for which he had paid 48 million dollars. However, following restoration work, he managed to sell it for 155 million. Last year, a visitor to an art gallery in Los Angeles showing works by Simon Birch was taking a selfie when she caused 200,000 dollars in damage by hitting a column that then created a domino effect, causing 10 other columns to fall. The security camera footage capturing the incident went viral online, and some people even thought it was a publicity stunt designed to create attention for the exhibition.