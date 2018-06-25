Rome

Italian woman detained in Turkey says out of jail (3)

Cattafesta was doing monitoring for HDP party

Italian woman detained in Turkey says out of jail

Rome, June 25 - An Italian woman detained in Turkey on Sunday while doing election monitoring for the HDP, the party that has the biggest support among the country's Kurdish minority, said Monday that she had been released. "I'm free," Cristiana Cattafesta told Radio Capital after being held in the south-eastern province of Batman. "I got away with just a night in jail, where I was treated extremely well. "They drummed up a case out of nothing. "During an ordinary police check in the street they saw a PKK flag on my Facebook page and accused me of conducting terrorist propaganda. "They accused me of links with the PKK. I told them that this was not true, that publishing photos on Facebook is not a crime. "Now I'm waiting for the decision of the immigration office. "They'll tell me if I will be expelled immediately or simply banned from returning to the Batman region".

