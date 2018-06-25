Rome

Prisons ombudsman asks about migrants on Pozzallo ship (2)

People on container ship deprived of liberty - Palma

Prisons ombudsman asks about migrants on Pozzallo ship (2)

Rome, June 25 - Italy's Prisons Ombudsman Mauro Palma has written to the Coast Guard in relation to the case of the Alexander Maersk, a container ship that picked up over 100 migrants at sea and has been anchored near to Sicilian port of Pozzallo for several days after being refused permission to dock, sources said Monday. Palma said that the migrants on the Danish-flagged vessel "are effectively being deprived of their personal freedom" in a letter to Coast Guard General Commander Admiral Giovanni Pettorino. The letter requested "urgent information about the orders" that made it impossible for the ship to dock.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Sfoglia un libro di Leopardi e diventa milionario

Sfoglia un libro di Leopardi e diventa milionario

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Ultime ore da sindaco: si chiude l’era Accorinti

Ultime ore da sindaco:
si chiude l’era Accorinti

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33