British man dies while BASE jumping in Italy

Rome
25/06/2018
Rome, June 25 - A British man was killed in an accident while BASE jumping in the Italian Dolomites on Sunday, sources said. Robert Haggarty, who was in his late 40s, threw himself off a cliff wearing a wingsuit at a Agordino at around 2,894 metres above sea level. Something went wrong and Haggarty smashed into the mountain even though he activated his parachute. He was on a trip with a group of 25 BASEjumpers. He is the latest in a long string of people killed while practising the extreme sport, although he is the first in the northeaster region of Veneto this year.
