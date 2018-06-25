NGO to ask France to take Lifeline (2)

Paris

Ship refused by Germany, Netherlands, Italy says Axel Steier

Paris, June 25 - A representative for the German NGO that runs the Dutch-flagged migrant-rescue ship the Lifeline said Monday that it will ask France to offer it a port of safety. The ship is in limbo after Italy last week said its rescue of over 200 migrants off the coast of Libya was illegal and Malta refused to allow it to dock there too. "We have been refused by Germany, Holland and Italy," Axel Steier, a representative of the Mission Lifeline NGO, told France's RTL radio. "Today we'll ask France to receive us. "If we don't get a response, we'll head north, to Spain or France".

