North Italy's GDP up 1.8% in 2017 (2)

Rome, June 25 - ISTAT said Monday that Northern Italy was the driving force of the nation's 1.5% rise in GDP last year. The national statistics agency said that the GDP of both the North-east and the North-west rose 1.8% last year. It said the south's GDP was up 1.4% last year, while that of central Italy rose by 0.9%.

