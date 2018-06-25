Italian woman held in Turkey (2)

Istanbul
25/06/2018
Istanbul, June 25 - An Italian woman was still being held in Turkey on Monday after being detained on Sunday while conducting election monitoring for the pro-minority HDP party in the south-eastern province of Batman. Local sources said no formal charges have been made but the authorities are investigating material on the computer of the woman, Cristina Cattafesta. She risks being accused of propaganda for the PKK, sources said. The foreign ministry in Rome said the Italian embassy in Ankara was following the case.
