Rome

Salvini announces migrant conference in Libya in Sept (2)

Problems must be resolved in Libya says interior ministrer

Rome, June 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced during a visit to Tripoli on Monday that a conference on the issue of migration will be held in Libya in September. "We'll be the promoters in Europe for this conference to be held in Europe because the problems must be addressed and resolved in Libya, not in other European capitals," Salvini told a joint press conference with Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeq.

