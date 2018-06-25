Salvini announces migrant conference in Libya in Sept (2)

Rome
25/06/2018
Rome, June 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini announced during a visit to Tripoli on Monday that a conference on the issue of migration will be held in Libya in September. "We'll be the promoters in Europe for this conference to be held in Europe because the problems must be addressed and resolved in Libya, not in other European capitals," Salvini told a joint press conference with Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeq.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online