Naples

ISIS-linked terror suspect held in Naples (2)

Gambian national was allegedly meant to carry out attack

ISIS-linked terror suspect held in Naples

Naples, June 25 - Naples prosecutors said Monday that a 34-year-old Gambian national suspected of being linked to ISIS has been detained in an operation by State and Carabinieri police. The investigators said the terror suspect, named as Sillah Osman, underwent tough training in an area of the Libyan desert. They said he was meant to carry out a terrorist attack in France or Spain together with Alagie Touray, a 21-year-old who was detained outside a mosque in the province of Naples town of Licola on April 20. Touray allegedly published a video of himself pledging loyalty to ISIS and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi via the Telegram online service. He allegedly received an order via the same service to drive a car into a crowd.

