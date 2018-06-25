Rome

Salvini proposes south Libya hotspots, Tripoli says No

Deputy Premier Maiteeq says against Libyan law

Salvini proposes south Libya hotspots, Tripoli says No

Rome, June 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that hotspots for asylum seekers trying to enter Europe should be in the south of Libya, rather than in Italy. "Reception hotspots in Italy? It would be a problem for Italy and for Libya itself because the death fluxes would not stop," Salvini, who is on a visit to Tripoli, said via Twitter. "We have proposed reception centres situated at the southern border of Libya to prevent Tripoli becoming a bottleneck". Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeq, however, ruled out the prospect of the North African country hosting camps for asylum-seekers. "We categorically reject (the idea of) camps for migrants in Libya," Maiteeq told a joint press conference following with Salvini. "It is not allowed by Libyan law".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuovo sindaco di Messina, De Luca verso la vittoria

Cateno De Luca
nuovo sindaco di Messina

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Ecco chi è il calabrese che vuole comprare il Milan

Sfoglia un libro di Leopardi e diventa milionario

Sfoglia un libro di Leopardi e diventa milionario

Le prime parole di Cateno De Luca

Le prime parole del nuovo sindaco Cateno De Luca

Ultime ore da sindaco: si chiude l’era Accorinti

Ultime ore da sindaco:
si chiude l’era Accorinti

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33