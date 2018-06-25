Libya says no to 'migrant camps here' (2)

Rome
25/06/2018
Rome, June 25 - Libyan Deputy Premier Ahmed Maiteeq on Monday ruled out the prospect of the North African country hosting camps for asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe during a press conference following a meeting with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Tripoli. "We categorically reject (the idea of) camps for migrants in Libya," Maiteeq said. "It is not allowed by Libyan law".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online