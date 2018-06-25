Rome

PD suffers another debacle in local election runoffs

League-led centre right makes more gains,M5S wins Avellino,Imola

Rome, June 25 - The Democratic Party (PD) is again reflecting on how to turn around its fortunes after suffering another debacle in a round of runoff ballots for local elections in many Italian cities on Sunday. The centre-left lost traditional strongholds such as Massa, Pisa, Siena and Terni, as well as Ivrea, near Turin, which it had governed continuously since the Second World War. The PD slumped to its worst-ever showing in March's general election. The big winner on Sunday was the centre right, with hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League again the driving force. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is in government at the national level with the League but ran alone in the local elections, won the runoffs in Avellino and Imola, but lost control of Ragusa.

