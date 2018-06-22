Luxembourg

Italy's real constraint market confidence, not EU rules-Tria (3)

Rome will respect deficit commitment says economy minister

Luxembourg, June 22 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday that the Italian government was more limited in its policies by the need to maintain the confidence of the financial markets than it was by European Union budget rules. "Italy must pursue its interests, while considering that it is an open economy that moves on the global financial markets," he said. "The real limitation in our work is dictated by this, not by the European Commission's rules. "Obviously, respecting them is a positive sign that reinforces the confidence that we must have on the markets". He added that the new Italian government intended to respect the pledge made to the EU for a reduction in its structural deficit of 0.3% of GDP, saying there might be a "small deviation" from this.

