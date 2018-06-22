Registering Roma people unconstitutional - top justice (3)

Naples, June 22 - Giorgio Lattanzi, the president of Italy's Constitutional Court, said Friday that forming a register of people of Roma ethnicity would be a breach of the charter. Earlier this week Interior Minister Matteo Salvini proposed holding a census of Roma people in Italy. "Any argument that seeks to differentiate a collective with a common characteristic, contemplating special treatment, only because of this common characteristics, does not seem compatible with Article 3 of the Constitution to me," said Lattanzi. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party, defended his idea. "My sole interest is to know who lives in the Roma camps, if they work and pay taxes, if their cars are insured, if they send their children to school and how much public money they pocket," the minister said. "Is that unconstitutional?".