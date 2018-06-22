Lifeline will be impounded if doesn't go to Malta-Toninelli (2)

Rome
22/06/2018
Rome, June 22 - Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli on Friday called on Malta to meet Italy's request for it to allow the NGO-run ship Lifeline to dock on the Mediterranean island after it rescued over 200 asylum seekers at sea. He also warned that the vessel would be impounded if it does not go to Malta. "If the Lifeline NGO ship does not go to the port of Malta, which it should and must do out of a sense of humanity and out of respect for the law of the sea, it will be sequestered at once," Toninelli told Tgcom24. "As an Italian citizen, as the minister of infrastructure and transport, and as a European citizen, I would be shocked at the inhumanity of Malta if it did not receive the ship. "Malta is currently the nearest and safest port".
