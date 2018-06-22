Italy can't take one more migrant - Salvini (2)

Berlin, June 22 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said in an interview with Spiegel that Italy cannot take any more asylum seekers. "We cannot take one more, on the contrary, we want to hand over a few," Salvini said when asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking an agreement on pushing back migrants at borders within the EU. Salvini said he was aware this this issue could cause the collapse of the chancellor's executive, but stressed that this was not Italy's intention "even though we are very distant from each other, not just on the migration question".