One year to decide if united EU still exists - Salvini (2)

Berlin
22/06/2018
Berlin, June 22 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini has said that the next year will be crucial for the future of the European Union. "Within a year it will be decided whether a united Europe still exists or not," Salvini said in an excerpt released in advance of an interview with Spiegel that is set to come out on Saturday. He said the crucial factors will be the 2019 European elections and the negotiations for the new EU budget.
