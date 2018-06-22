Top Italian chef killed with colleague in road crash (3)

Rome
22/06/2018
Rome, June 11 - Italy has lost one of its most promising young chefs after Alessandro Narducci was killed with his friend and colleague Giulia Puleio in a road accident in Rome overnight. Narducci, 29, trained under one of the biggest names on the Italian restaurant scene, German native Heinz Beck, and worked with another, Angelo Troiani, to open his own Rome eatery, Acquolina, a Michelin-star-winning establishment. Narducci and Puleio, 25, were killed when the scooter they were riding on collided with a car near the River Tiber in the Prati district of the capital. The were on their way back from a doing a show of cooking at the Vinoforum wine and cuisine event. "His death is a shock," said Beck. Acquolina said on Friday that it was closed for mourning.
