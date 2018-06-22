Dignity decree 'next week', Di Maio says

Rome
22/06/2018
Rome, June 22 - Deputy premier, Minister for Labour and Industry and leader of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) Luigi Di Maio said on Friday he hoped his promised 'dignity decree' package of measures to cut red tape and reduce job instability should be presented next week. New norms abolishing annuities for MPs - a long-standing M5S campaign pledge - could also be introduced at the same time, he added. "Then we will move on to 'golden pensions'," Di Maio said. Separately, Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said 'total' tax evaders should go to jail. In the last 12 months the finance police have identified 12,000 total evaders, people who are unknown to the inland revenue and who have never filed a tax return or paid a euro of tax: obviously, the place for them is prison," Salvini said. However, on the matter of "fiscal peace" he said he wanted to help millions of Italians, having suggested tax disputes of under 100,000 euros should be closed earlier this week.
