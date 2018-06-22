Naples

Migrant shot 'for fun' in Naples (2)

UNHCR blasts climate of intolerance

Migrant shot 'for fun' in Naples (2)

Naples, June 22 - A 22-year-old asylum seeker from Mali was injured on Wednesday night in Naples after strangers shot at him with an air rifle, apparently for fun. The victim told police that the attackers "were laughing as they were shooting" from a moving car, several local newspapers reported. United Nations refugee agency UNHCR voiced dismay and called for "hate crimes to be expressly stigmatized". "In a climate increasingly characterised by tension and intolerance, we condemn this episode of violence and hope that the culprits are identified without hesitation," said Felipe Camargo, the UNHCR's Southern Europe representative.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Concerto Vasco, furto al capolinea Zir

Concerto Vasco, furto al capolinea Zir

di Domenico Bertè

Bimbo di 4 anni travolto da un’auto in retromarcia

Bimbo di 4 anni travolto da un’auto in retromarcia

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Arriva Vasco Rossi: «Ciao Messina!»

Arriva Vasco Rossi:
«Ciao Messina!»

di Maria Mascali

Concerto di Vasco Rossi, tutte le info

Concerto di Vasco Rossi, tutte le info

di Domenico Bertè

Natalina tornava dal lavoro

Natalina tornava dal lavoro

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33