Real leprosy is European hypocrisy - Di Maio tells Macron (2)

Rome
22/06/2018
Rome, June 22 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Friday hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron after he spoke of "populist leprosy", reportedly regarding the Italian government and its hard-line stance on migrants. "I am seeing unprecedented things at the international level, above all at the European level," said Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "There is agitated behaviour by heads of State, by the French president, who spoke of being good neighbours when Italian governments kept their mouths shut and now is started to attack us every other day. "One day he said he doesn't want to offend Italy, the next he talks about leprosy. "The real leprosy is the European hypocrisy of some States who push back migrants at (the French-Italian border at) Ventimiglia and then moralise about how to manage them".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Concerto Vasco, furto al capolinea Zir
di Domenico Bertè
Bimbo di 4 anni travolto da un’auto in retromarcia
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Concerto di Vasco Rossi, tutte le info
di Domenico Bertè
Arriva Vasco Rossi:
«Ciao Messina!»
di Maria Mascali
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online