Rome

Real leprosy is European hypocrisy - Di Maio tells Macron (2)

French president attacks us every other day says deputy premier

Real leprosy is European hypocrisy - Di Maio tells Macron (2)

Rome, June 22 - Labour and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio on Friday hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron after he spoke of "populist leprosy", reportedly regarding the Italian government and its hard-line stance on migrants. "I am seeing unprecedented things at the international level, above all at the European level," said Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "There is agitated behaviour by heads of State, by the French president, who spoke of being good neighbours when Italian governments kept their mouths shut and now is started to attack us every other day. "One day he said he doesn't want to offend Italy, the next he talks about leprosy. "The real leprosy is the European hypocrisy of some States who push back migrants at (the French-Italian border at) Ventimiglia and then moralise about how to manage them".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Concerto Vasco, furto al capolinea Zir

Concerto Vasco, furto al capolinea Zir

di Domenico Bertè

Bimbo di 4 anni travolto da un’auto in retromarcia

Bimbo di 4 anni travolto da un’auto in retromarcia

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Concerto di Vasco Rossi, tutte le info

Concerto di Vasco Rossi, tutte le info

di Domenico Bertè

Arriva Vasco Rossi: «Ciao Messina!»

Arriva Vasco Rossi:
«Ciao Messina!»

di Maria Mascali

Natalina tornava dal lavoro

Natalina tornava dal lavoro

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33