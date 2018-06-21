Seefuchs-Lifeline aren't ours - Netherlands (2)

Brussels, June 21 - The Netherlands said Thursday that it is not true that the Lifeline and another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Seefuchs, are sailing under Dutch flags. "The Seefuchs and Lifeline are not sailing under Dutch flag as per UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) flag state responsibility," the Netherlands representation at the EU said via Twitter. "These ships are owned by German NGOs and not entered into the NL ships register. "So NL is not able to give instructions to these ships. Italy is aware of the Dutch position. "We explicitly share Italy's concerns about the sustained irregular flow of migrants who cross the Mediterranean Sea, the unintended side effects of rescue operations and the precarious position of Italy as first country of arrival," it added in a subsequent tweet. "Solidarity is required".