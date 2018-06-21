Italy to propose migrant-protection centres outside EU (2)

Rome
21/06/2018
Rome, June 21 - Italy will propose the creation of European protection centres in migrants' countries of origin and transit in order to assess asylum requests outside Europe, among other measures, at Sunday's information meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, government sources said on Thursday. Rome will also push for stronger relations with third countries to stop the "traffic of death" and the reinforcement of the EU border, the sources said.
