Saviano security detail will be assessed - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday that Roberto Saviano's security detail will be assessed, while stressing that he will not decide whether the anti-mafia writer's protection is kept or not. "The competent institutions will evaluate whether he runs any risks, in part because it seems to me that he spends a lot of time abroad," Salvini told State broadcaster RAI. "They will evaluate how the money of the Italian people is spent". Saviano has been in round-the-clock police protection since his ground-breaking book Gomorra (Gomorrah) lifted the lid on the Neapolitan Camorra in 2006. The book was adapted to a successful film adaptation and spawned a hit TV series. Saviano is a highly vocal critic of Salvini, especially of his hard-line stance on migrants.