Health body says no to sales of 'light cannabis' (2)

Rome, June 21 - Italy's Supreme Health Council (CSS) on Thursday told the government that it does not recommend the sale of so-called 'cannabis light'. 'Cannabis light' refers hemp flowers and products that have an extremely low level of the psychoactive compound in normal marijuana that makes people high. At the moment it can be sold legally, although, in theory at least, the aromatic hemp flowers must not be smoked or eaten and any eventual seeds must not be cultivated. In its opinion to the health ministry, the CSS "it cannot ruled out" that 'cannabis light' is dangerous.