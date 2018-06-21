Milan

Milan bourse down, spread up

Investors concerned about Italy seeking EU contribution cut

Milan, June 21 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 1.4% on Thursday and the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed back above the 230-basis-points mark. Investors are said to be concerned about tension between Italy and the EU ahead of a meeting of eight States on migration on Sunday and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's talk of cutting Rome's contribution to the EU budget if the government is not satisfied with the outcome.

