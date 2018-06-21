Wouldn't want to renegotiate EU contribution-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 21 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday suggested Italy could demand a re-negotiation of its European Union contribution if it does not get satisfactory responses from the bloc on addressing migration. "I'm optimistic about reaching a satisfactory agreement," Salvini told State broadcaster RAI. "Everyone agrees about the protection of the external borders. "We'll see whether, after years of chatter, we move to deeds. "We cannot pay six billion euros a year to the EU and get a poke in the eye in return. "I would not want to be forced to renegotiate this contribution".