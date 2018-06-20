Italian proposal seeks to protect EU border-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 20 - The Italian government is working on a proposal to take to the upcoming European summit that will seek to bolster the EU external border and combat migrant flows, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday. "Soon I'll have talks with Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and Deputy Premier (and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi) Di Maio," Salvini said, referring to the proposal. "The aim is to protect the external border, not to share the problem among European countries but to solve the problem at the source. "If anyone in the EU thinks Italy should keep being a landing point and refugee camp, they have misunderstood".