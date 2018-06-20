Rome

Italian proposal seeks to protect EU border-Salvini (2)

Those who think Italy should keep being landing point 'wrong'

Italian proposal seeks to protect EU border-Salvini (2)

Rome, June 20 - The Italian government is working on a proposal to take to the upcoming European summit that will seek to bolster the EU external border and combat migrant flows, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday. "Soon I'll have talks with Premier (Giuseppe) Conte and Deputy Premier (and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi) Di Maio," Salvini said, referring to the proposal. "The aim is to protect the external border, not to share the problem among European countries but to solve the problem at the source. "If anyone in the EU thinks Italy should keep being a landing point and refugee camp, they have misunderstood".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Messina si ferma per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

Messina si ferma
per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33