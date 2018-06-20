Rome

Migrant deaths due to traffickers,do-gooders-Salvini

Interior minister says 800 died at sea so far this year

Rome, June 20 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that 800 people have died at sea while trying to get into Europe so far this year and he argued that the deaths "weigh on the conscience of the traffickers and the do-gooders".

