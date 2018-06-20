Migrant deaths due to traffickers,do-gooders-Salvini

Rome
20/06/2018
Rome, June 20 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that 800 people have died at sea while trying to get into Europe so far this year and he argued that the deaths "weigh on the conscience of the traffickers and the do-gooders".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online