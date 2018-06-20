Rome

Italy's cities 1 degree hotter since 2000 (2)

Rainfall up 1.6% with respect to 1971-2000

Rome, June 20 - The average annual temperature of Italy's regional capitals was 15.5 degrees in the 2002-2016 period, one degree higher than in the 1971-2000 period, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said average annual precipitation was up too, with the 778mm registred in 2002-2016 1.6% higher than the 765.8mm of the 1971-2000 period.

