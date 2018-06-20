Soccer: Parma promotion at risk over match-fixing case (2)

Rome, June 20 - Parma's promotion back to Serie A is at risk after Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutors on Wednesday wrapped up a probe into an alleged attempt at match-fixing, sources said. The investigation is centred on text messages sent by Parma players Emanuele Calaiò and Fabio Ceravolo to Spezia footballers before the last game of the regular Serie B season. Parma won 2-0 at Spezia to secure promotion back to the top flight just three years after they went bankrupt and were demoted to the fourth tier.