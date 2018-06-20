Paris

Number of Italians emigrating up 11% in 2016-OECD (2)

Real number probably higher' says report

Number of Italians emigrating up 11% in 2016-OECD (2)

Paris, June 20 - The number of Italians emigrants rose 11% in 2016, the OECD said in its e 2018 International Migration Outlook on Wednesday. "A growing number of Italians left the country," the report said. "The number of Italians who declared their transfer of residence abroad increased by over 11% from 102,000 in 2015 to 114,000 in 2016. "Declared emigration is likely an underestimation; estimates of the actual Italian emigration in 2016 range between 125,000 and 300,000".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

Messina si ferma per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

Messina si ferma
per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

di Lucio D'Amico

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33