Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Rome, June 20 - The OECD said Wednesday that the number of migrants to arrive in Italy via sea fell by over a third last year. "In 2017, 119,000 migrants landed on the Italian coasts, 34% fewer than in 2016 and 22% fewer than in 2015," the Paris-based organisation said in its 2018 International Migration Outlook. "This reduction follows the Italian-Libyan agreements signed at the beginning of 2017 which imposed a barrier to migrant inflows from Africa. "Even so, the main sources remain Nigeria, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire".