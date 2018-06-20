Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Rome
20/06/2018
Rome, June 20 - The OECD said Wednesday that the number of migrants to arrive in Italy via sea fell by over a third last year. "In 2017, 119,000 migrants landed on the Italian coasts, 34% fewer than in 2016 and 22% fewer than in 2015," the Paris-based organisation said in its 2018 International Migration Outlook. "This reduction follows the Italian-Libyan agreements signed at the beginning of 2017 which imposed a barrier to migrant inflows from Africa. "Even so, the main sources remain Nigeria, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online