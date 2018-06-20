Rome

Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Organization cites Italian agreements with Libya

Migrant arrivals by sea down 34% in 2017 - OECD (2)

Rome, June 20 - The OECD said Wednesday that the number of migrants to arrive in Italy via sea fell by over a third last year. "In 2017, 119,000 migrants landed on the Italian coasts, 34% fewer than in 2016 and 22% fewer than in 2015," the Paris-based organisation said in its 2018 International Migration Outlook. "This reduction follows the Italian-Libyan agreements signed at the beginning of 2017 which imposed a barrier to migrant inflows from Africa. "Even so, the main sources remain Nigeria, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

Messina si ferma per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

Messina si ferma
per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

di Lucio D'Amico

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33