Rome

Racial laws, Moro among subjects in high-school final exams

Around 500,000 young people face first test, on Italian

Racial laws, Moro among subjects in high-school final exams

Rome, June 20 - The principle of equality in the Italian Constitution and racial persecution under Fascism as portrayed in Giorgio Bassani's The Garden of the Finzi-Continis were among the subjects on the Italian test faced in the final exams of high-school students across the country on Wednesday. Around 500,000 people were taking the first part of their high-school finals in Italy on Wednesday. Other subjects on the paper were about former premier Aldo Moro, who was murdered by Red Brigades terrorists 40 years ago, the use of propaganda and the bioethics of cloning.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

Messina si ferma per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

Messina si ferma
per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

di Lucio D'Amico

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33