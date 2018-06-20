Finance police track down 1,000 big tax dodgers (2)

Rome

Evaders had tried to deprive authorities of 2.3 bn euros

Rome, June 20 - Italian tax police said Wednesday that they tracked down around 1,000 big tax evaders who had sought to deprive the authorities of 2.3 billion euros, around two million euros each, in the period between January 1, 2017 and May 31 this year. The police force said it identified almost 13,000 tax evaders in total in the period and presented charges for 23,000 fiscal crimes. It said it found irregularities in 40% of the public tender contracts it examined. The value of those contracts was 2.9 billion euros. The finance police said it had found 8,400 people responsible for causing damage to the public coffers, including via waste and inefficiency, at an overall cost to the State of five billion euros.

