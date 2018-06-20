Vatican City

Populists creating psychosis on migrants says pope (2)

Francis blasts separating migrant families in Reuters interview

Populists creating psychosis on migrants says pope (2)

Vatican City, June 20 - Pope Francis has said that populist politicians were "creating psychosis" on the issue of migration in an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday. He said that ageing societies like those in Europe face "a great demographic winter" and "will become empty" without migration. The pontiff also criticised the United States administration's policy of separating the children of migrants from their parents at the Mexican border. "It's not easy, but populism is not the solution," Francis said. He said he backed statements by bishops in American who called the policy "contrary to our Catholic values" and "immoral".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

I funerali dei fratellini, la città si ferma

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

«Dai Fifì, dimmi che è solo un brutto scherzo...»

Messina si ferma per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

Messina si ferma
per il saluto a Fifì e Nanna

di Lucio D'Amico

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Domani lutto cittadino, negozi chiusi durante le esequie

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33