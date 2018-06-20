Salvini meeting Conte to discuss migrant stance

Rome, June 20 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is meeting Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday to discuss the government's stance on migrants and a possible Italian proposal to tackle the pressing issue at the EU level. Italy is one of seven EU countries, along with France, Germany, Spain, Greece, Bulgaria and Austria, that are set to take part in an informal summit on migrants on Sunday ahead of next week's European Council. "The problem is not to push back (migrants) inside the European Union, but to defend the European borders," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party. Salvini has spearheaded the tough stance on migrants of the new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government that saw NGO-run migrant-rescue ship Aquarius have to travel to Valencia last week after it was denied permission to dock in an Italian port.