Cucchi Carabinieri cop witness says being threatened (2)

Rome, June 19 - A Carabinieri police officer who gave evidence against colleagues accused of causing the death in custody of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in October 2009 said Tuesday that he was facing reprisals and called on the government to help. Riccardo Casamassima gave evidence at the trial of five Carabinieri, three of them accused of causing Cucchi's death by beating him. Cucchi died in hospital a week after his arrest on a minor drugs charge. "I find myself suffering many consequences for having done my duty, as a man and as a Carabiniere, by giving evidence in the trial regarding Stefano Cucchi, who died because he was beaten by my colleagues," Casamassima said in a video on Facebook. "I appeal to ministers (Matteo) Salvini and (Luigi) Di Maio and Premier (Giuseppe) Conte: listen to me".